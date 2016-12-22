Online News. Community Views.

December 22, 2016 - 7:58am

A milestone for Walter Ray Williams Jr.; Hodgson, Noble post honor scores in local bowling action

posted by Mike Pettinella in news.

WALTER RAY WILLIAMS JR., the all-time leader in victories on the Professional Bowlers Association national tour, reached another milestone last week at the PBA/PBA50/PBA60 Decker Appraisal Services Baker Trios tournament in Harrisonburg, Va.

For more about "Deadeye's" achievement and to see who added their names to the list of honor scores around the Genesee Region in recent days, click here for the latest Pin Points column and a related article by Mike Pettinella.

