Bardol posts 834, Emler 759 set at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen

Chris Bardol of Brockport kept the hot hand for a second week as he registered an 834 series last Tuesday in the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

Bardol topped the list of area high scores with games of 288-257-289. Last week, he posted a 776 series in the league.

Dave Emler of Rochester popped a big 278 game en route to a 759 series.

Mike Pettinella's Pin Points column will appear on Thursday.