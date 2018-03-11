Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 11, 2018 - 6:31pm

Bardol posts 834, Emler 759 set at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Chris Bardol of Brockport kept the hot hand for a second week as he registered an 834 series last Tuesday in the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

Bardol topped the list of area high scores with games of 288-257-289. Last week, he posted a 776 series in the league.

Dave Emler of Rochester popped a big 278 game en route to a 759 series.

For more high rollers in the Genesee Region, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the page.

Mike Pettinella's Pin Points column will appear on Thursday.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button