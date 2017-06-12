Online News. Community Views.

June 12, 2017 - 8:15pm

Batavia City Council honors several for their good works

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, city council.

reardon.jpg

condello.jpg

barrett.jpg

neal.jpg

City Council Recognition: Proclamations were the order of the day (or night) Monday as City Council honored several Batavians with City Recognition Awards. From top photo to bottom, Councilman John Canale recognizes Jennifer Reardon as Homeowner of the Year for her "little library" and outstanding flower gardens at her Washington Avenue home; Councilman Robert Bialkowski congratulates Anthony Condello as Community Volunteer of the Year for his work with the Farmer's Market, Downtown Batavia  Business Improvement District and Holland Land Office; Bialkowski honors Mike Barrett of Batavia Marine & Sporting Supplies as owner of the Business of the Year; and Councilwoman Kathleen Briggs reads a proclamation extolling the achievements of Eagle Scout Christopher James Neal. Photos by Mike Pettinella.

 

