Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 30, 2017 - 9:50pm

Batavia High School honors inductees into its Blue Devils' sports hall of fame

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports, Batavia High School.

bhs_hof_17_a.jpg

Five individuals and the 1986-87 ice hockey team were inducted into the Batavia Blue Devils Hall of Fame on Saturday night at the 16th annual Induction Dinner at Terry Hills Restaurant. From left are Joe Fiannaca, captain of the hockey team; Nathan Hicks (track and field, Class of 1998), Bruce Dedman (baseball and basketball, Class of 1973), Brian Herdlein (baseball, football and basketball, Class of 1999); Jason Bibler (cross country, indoor and outdoor track and swimming, Class of 1991), and Joe Amico (football and wrestling, Class of 1987).

bhs_hockey_17_a.jpg

Members of the 1986-87 ice hockey team, the first BHS sectional champion in the sport and NYS state finalists, are, front from left, Mike Siembida, Joe Fiannaca, Tony Graber, Steve Pies, Greg Fiannaca and Ted Lesh; back, Tony Tresco, Assistant Coach Roy Reed, Brian Wormley, Brett Wormley and Steve Lakins. About 140 people attended the dinner. Photos by Mike Pettinella.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button