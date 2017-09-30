Batavia High School honors inductees into its Blue Devils' sports hall of fame

Five individuals and the 1986-87 ice hockey team were inducted into the Batavia Blue Devils Hall of Fame on Saturday night at the 16th annual Induction Dinner at Terry Hills Restaurant. From left are Joe Fiannaca, captain of the hockey team; Nathan Hicks (track and field, Class of 1998), Bruce Dedman (baseball and basketball, Class of 1973), Brian Herdlein (baseball, football and basketball, Class of 1999); Jason Bibler (cross country, indoor and outdoor track and swimming, Class of 1991), and Joe Amico (football and wrestling, Class of 1987).

Members of the 1986-87 ice hockey team, the first BHS sectional champion in the sport and NYS state finalists, are, front from left, Mike Siembida, Joe Fiannaca, Tony Graber, Steve Pies, Greg Fiannaca and Ted Lesh; back, Tony Tresco, Assistant Coach Roy Reed, Brian Wormley, Brett Wormley and Steve Lakins. About 140 people attended the dinner. Photos by Mike Pettinella.