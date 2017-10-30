City Council to consider VLT money use, fund balance allocations

City Council is expected to consider a proposal to commit more than $300,000 in video lottery terminal money toward a trio of projects and to strengthen the Department of Public Works reserve fund.

One of several resolutions on the agenda of tonight’s Conference Meeting (7 o’clock, City Hall Council Board Room), the measure calls for the use $309,518 of the $440,789 in VLT funds received by the City due to its status as a host of a video lottery gaming facility (Batavia Downs Gaming).

The resolution requests Council to utilize the VLT aid, along with a New York State Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $50,000, for the following:

-- Repayment of $131,518 to Genesee County for improvements made at Dwyer Stadium;

-- Completion of lighting improvements at Williams Park, requiring an additional $28,000;

-- Stormwater capital plan in the amount of $100,000, with half of that coming from the CDBG grant;

-- Placement of $100,000 into the DPW reserve fund.

The $28,000 needed to finish the lighting upgrades at the Williams Park baseball field is in addition to $12,000 previously budgeted and would be placed in a committed fund balance to be used during the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Tonight’s agenda also includes City Manager Jason Molino’s recommendations for the allocation of $541,000 in unassigned funds to committed and restricted fund balances, as follows:

-- $50,000 into the DPW equipment reserve, based on the current plan to replace a loader and single axle dump truck with plow over the next three years, and an expectation that close to $600,000 in equipment will need to be replaced by 2021.

-- $25,000 into the sidewalk reserve, based on plans to replace about 15 percent of the sidewalk within the City limits at a cost of $2.35 million. Sidewalk replacement targets for 2018 are Tracy and Washington avenues and Liberty Street and for 2019 are State and Bank streets and Washington and Richmond avenues. Federal grants will cover the majority of the cost.

-- $300,000 into the administrative services equipment and software reserve, which is deemed necessary to upgrade the City’s information technology software and management operation.

-- $20,000 in Bond Anticipation Note financing for capital projects, specifically to cover preparatory costs for a $2.55 million project to resurface several streets in 2018, first reported in The Batavian. Those streets include Union, Clinton, Vine, Liberty and South Liberty streets, and East Avenue. Eighty percent of the cost will be covered through federal transportation funds.

-- $146,000 for Ellicott Trail, the 4-mile pedestrian trail with off-road segments for pedestrians and bicyclists running through the Town and City of Batavia. These funds will go toward the City’s local match ($170,000) of the $1.3 million project.

Also, City Council will be asked to approve “Christmas in the City,” a four-hour yuletide celebration coordinated by the Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District. The event is set for 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1, with a parade from Jefferson Avenue to Summit Street set for 8 p.m.