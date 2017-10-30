City of Batavia resident says time is now to 'build bridges' to improve community relations

Batavia is a small city but it’s not immune to big city problems when it comes to respect, responsibility and accountability from its youth and law enforcement.

That is the gist of the message shared at Monday night’s City Council meeting by longtime Batavian Bill Blackshear, who is calling for citizens to come together “for a better communication and a better understanding of each other.”

Blackshear, 61, has lived in Batavia for about 50 years – he was elected as Batavia High School’s first black “Mayor” back in 1975 – and has expressed his views in the past, always in a dignified manner.

Last night was no different as he appealed to council members to take action to stem what he sees as a growing unrest among youth, especially minorities.

“I am concerned about the rash of crimes committed by people 15 to 19 years old,” he said, specifically mentioning a recent incident where youths threw fluid in the face of a man, causing second-degree burns, and a previous incident where people were accosted by young men.

Blackshear said it’s time for people to “build bridges” to improve relations between the community and law enforcement, and that he welcomes all “feedback, guidance and your prayers.”

He believes that police, city agencies such as Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and others should “establish dialogue to instill pride” in young people and promote programs – such as police ride-alongs and Q&A sessions – to get youths more involved.

“I would hate to see Batavia become another Rochester or Buffalo,” he said. “There is always room for enhancement to adapt to the new challenges that have arisen.”

Council President Eugene Jankowski responded to Blackshear’s plea by requesting Police Chief Shawn Heubusch to work through the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee to “start some dialogue and see if there are programs out there.”

Afterwards, Blackshear, who said he will be meeting with Assemblyman Stephen Hawley in the near future, elaborated on his views of today’s Batavia. He said is aware of destructive influences from outside the area but also believes there have been incidences of racial profiling.

“I fear that because of their youth that they may be easily manipulated by forces from some of the larger cities – and it is definitely having an impact in Batavia with the rash of crimes as well as a feeling of mistrust for law enforcement and vice versa,” he said.

“I understand that police officers fear for their lives as well, and so we need to establish some sort of dialogue for a better communication and a better understanding of each other through talking and some programs that can be innovative.”

Blackshear said that “inclusion” is a way to give young people “a voice that matters.”

“Then they feel more empowered and it gets them to seek alternative means of pride as well as opportunity,” he said. “I’m not saying that it’s necessarily lacking; it’s more of a misunderstanding based upon a lot of elements coming from sources other than the home.”

He said he hopes that “a lot of the things we’ve seen happen … in the larger cities where kids have been shot and harmed because they were mistakenly taken for someone or suspects as far engaging in behavior that seems threatening” doesn’t become part of the fabrich of Batavia.

“And vice versa -- police are concerned, too,” he said. “They may feel like everyone is suspect, and that’s not always the case. So we all need to sit down and communicate. Maybe some of these kids can get to know law enforcement and how it works better in order to understand that not everybody is an enemy.”

To make Batavia’s streets safe for everyone, there needs to be accountability on both sides, Blackshear said.

“(Young people) need not be profiled or suspected when they aren’t doing anything or if they are non-violent (and) they shouldn’t be treated like criminals. There should be accountability on both sides. Kids should know that they’re accountable for their actions and their choices as well as anyone who deals with them. There’s always the accountability factor.”

Photo at top -- Batavian Bill Blackshear spoke at the City Council meeting tonight on the need for outreach to the City's young people.