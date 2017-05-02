City Republicans back Maha for legislature, three incumbents for City Council

City Republican Committee Chairman David Saleh's confidence in his party's slate of candidates soared Monday night with the news that former Genesee County Sheriff Gary Maha will be running for a seat on the County Legislature.

"All of our County Legislature candidates have done a very good job and Gary will be a great addition," Saleh said this morning, hours after City GOP representatives endorsed Maha for the legislature's Ninth District seat, a position that covers the City of Batavia's fourth and fifth wards.

"With a new (county) jail a major issue, and other key decisions to be made, Gary's experience is unparalleled."

City Republicans also backed City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. and At-Large Councilmembers Bob Bialkowski and Adam Tabelski for at-large positions in November's elections.

"We've got good continuity on City Council and we're going in the right direction," Saleh said. "In terms of experience, these three men bring value to city residents. All in all, we're very hopeful for November."

Jankowski has served as City Council president since 2016, and will be seeking his second term on the board.

Saleh said the GOP committee will conduct its chicken BBQ fundraiser on May 21 and "pull together with the candidates to prepare for the election."