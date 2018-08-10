City set to offer three-year contract to new manager on Monday

The Batavia City Council is prepared to extend a three-year contract to the new City Manager, with a starting salary of $110,000 and increasing by $2,000 annually afterward, at its Business Meeting on Monday.

According to an employment agreement posted on the City of Batavia website, the new manager's term of employment will commence on Oct. 15 and continue until Oct. 14, 2021, or until sooner terminated by the employer or employee subject to specified terms of the contract. The person's name was not included in the posted document.

Other perks include:

-- Retirement benefits through the NYS and Local Retirement System in step with other non-union City employees;

-- Medical insurance paid by the City for the new manager, "his spouse and his dependent children in accordance with the rules and requirements applicable to all other non-union employees of the City of Batavia.";

-- Three weeks vacation, plus accrued sick time, personal time or bereavement leave;

-- Reimbursement for city-related business expenses:

-- Relocation reimbursement of up to $10,000, verified by receipts;

-- Life insurance in step with other non-union City employees.

The contract also addresses suspension and termination, outside activities and performance evaluations.

The new hire will replace former manager Jason Molino, who left in January for a similar position for Tompkins County. Public Works Director Matt Worth has been handling the city manager responsibilities on an interim basis since Molino’s departure.

City Council President Eugene Jankowski said today that he had hoped the person's name would have been included in the document, but he was advised otherwise, citing a confidentiality agreement.

"I wanted to have that in there and I thought it would be in there, but I was told you can't release the name until the day of the meeting -- because of confidentiality -- until the person is ratified," Jankowski said. "When you walk in the door on Monday at 7 p.m., the agenda given to the public will have the name on it."

Jankowski said the new manager will not be able to attend due to a family wedding, but that a meet-and-greet is being set up for either Tuesday or Wednesday by video conferencing.