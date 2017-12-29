City's DRI process enters project submission review phase with meeting on Jan. 9

The process of compiling the final list of the City of Batavia’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative award projects enters another phase next week when the 20-member Local Planning Committee reconvenes.

“We’re at a point where outlines (of prospective projects) will be given to the LPC, evaluation of the criteria will take place and summaries of project submissions will be reviewed,” said Steve Hyde, Genesee County Economic Development Center president and co-chair of the committee.

Hyde is serving as co-chair of the LPC along with Eugene Jankowski, City Council president, and Maria Figurele, executive director of CDC of Rochester,

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at City Centre Council Chambers.

The LPC will consider projects submitted by developers as part of the $10 million DRI award that was granted to Batavia by New York State Department of State in coordination with the New York State Division of Homes and Community Renewal.

Jankowski said the future of the City Centre Mall has entered into the discussions, but he considers that to be “separate and on its own track” due to a pending agreement between the City and the Mall Merchants Association.

“What we’re primarily looking for are more private projects which will go on the tax rolls,” Jankowski said.

Hyde said the mall is “a big part of the conversation, but not the only thing.”

“It’s an important one, but there is a mix of projects,” he added.

Hyde said he expects that the LPC will meet again before the end of January for a “final review” and that the “vetted list will become the crux” of recommendations that will be forwarded to the State Department.

“We make recommendations, but ultimately, the state makes the decisions,” he said, adding that final submissions are due in March.

Jankowski urged the public to take in next week’s discussion, and then share their thoughts with the LPC members afterwards.

“We need the public to get involved – both with the DRI and with the city manager search process,” he said. “There are 15,000 people here and I’m only hearing from about five or six who claim they represent the people. This is your money; we need your input.”

Members of the LPC are as follows:

-- Dr. James Sonner, Genesee Community College president;

-- Pier Cipollone, Batavia Development Corporation president;

-- Craig Yunker, managing member, CY Farms LLC;

-- Tammy Hathaway, president, Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council;

-- Patrick Burk, Batavia City School Board president;

-- Erik Fix, United Way of Genesee County executive director;

-- Marianne Clattenburg, Genesee County legislator;

-- Tom Turnbull, Genesee County Chamber of Commerce president;

-- John McKenna, president and CEO, Tompkins Bank of Castile;

-- Susie Ott, Commercial Insurance Team Leader, Lawley Insurance;

-- Julia Garver, Genesee YMCA director;

-- John Riter, resident director, Merrill Lynch;

-- Peter Casey, attorney, Del Plato Casey Law Firm;

-- Matt Gray, Eli Fish Brewing Company restaurant entrepreneur;

-- Nathan Varlan, executive director, Batavia Housing Authority;

-- Paul Battaglia, GCEDC chair;

-- Mary Valle, owner, Valle Jewelers;

-- Rev. Marty Macdonald, City Church;

-- John Bookmiller, owner, Java Farm Supply;

-- Dan Ireland, president, United Memorial Medical Center.