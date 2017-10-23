Cole's 300--814, DeVay Jr.'s 300 highlight weekly bowling scores

Reid Cole of Albion rolled a 300 game and 814 while Mike DeVay Jr. of Batavia notched a 300 game to highlight last week's Genesee Region USBC league bowling action.

Cole had his big night in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Lanes while DeVay came through in the North Pole League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

