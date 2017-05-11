County planning board OKs variances for DePaul project in Le Roy

DePaul Properties Inc.'s proposal to construct a 60-unit multi-family residential building on Mill Street in the village of Le Roy moved forward Thursday night when the Genesee County Planning Board approved a special use permit, site plan review and area variances.

Planners unanimously signed off on the requests, which called for a a lot size of 64,904 square feet (less than the 128,000-square-foot minimum); front yard setback of 9 feet (less than the 30-foot minimum), and number of parking spaces at 42 (less than the required 60 minimum).

However, the board did recommend modifications relating to the DePaul Apartments project's impact on the environment and archaelogical resources, and requiring a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan prior to final approval from the Town of Le Roy. Planners also recommended that DePaul work with the Genesee County Sheriff's Department to ensure that the address of the property meets Enhanced 9-1-1 standards.

The project, which is earmarked for 39 & 43 Mill Street in a Residential zone, now will go before the Village of Le Roy Zoning Board of Appeals and then to Le Roy's joint Town-Village Planning Board.

Matt Carrigg, an attorney for Nixon Peabody, represented DePaul at Thursday's meeting.

He said the modifications recommended by the board would be addressed, adding that upon further approvals, DePaul would submit a funding application to New York State.

The three-story apartment building would go on a site currently occupied by the old Lapp Lumber building.

In other action, the board denied area variances for a truck repair/sales service and education center earmarked for State Street Road, south of the Thruway, but approved with modifications the owner's special use permit application.

Debbie Gawron of Buffalo, owner of Fleet Maintenance Inc., asked for signage on the proposed building that was well beyond the maximum area allowed and the number allowed, prompting planners to recommend denial due to the potential impact upon neighboring residential properties.

Recommended modifications include documentation as to the project's impact on the environment and archaelogical resources, wetland update and adherence to storage requirements.