@ct Genesee group to host public forum on Thursday at Batavia High

The @ct Genesee Coalition will host a community panel that will focus on at-risk trends that negatively affect young people.

The "Don't Stay in the Dark This Groundhog Day" forum is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 2) at the Batavia High School library on State Street.

Representatives from the Genesee County Health Department, Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Batavia High School, Batavia City Police Department and United Memorial Medical Center - Emergency Department will speak.

The public is welcome, free of charge.