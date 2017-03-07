Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 7, 2017 - 6:17pm

Ehrne hits 300--822, Siedlecki 299 on area lanes

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports, Bowling.

Rich Ehrne Jr. of Rochester continued Rose Garden Bowl's string of honor scores going with a 300 game and 822 series in the G&W Vending League last Tuesday night in Bergen.

At Mancuso Bowling Center, Greg Siedlecki just missed perfection wilth a 299 game in the North Pole/Family Affair Boat Repair League.

For a list of high scores from leagues throughout the Genesee Region, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button