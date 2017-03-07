March 7, 2017 - 6:17pm
Ehrne hits 300--822, Siedlecki 299 on area lanes
Rich Ehrne Jr. of Rochester continued Rose Garden Bowl's string of honor scores going with a 300 game and 822 series in the G&W Vending League last Tuesday night in Bergen.
At Mancuso Bowling Center, Greg Siedlecki just missed perfection wilth a 299 game in the North Pole/Family Affair Boat Repair League.
