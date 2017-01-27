GCASA Foundation to award pair of $1,000 scholarships

Press release:

BATAVIA – The Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Foundation will award two $1,000 scholarships, one to a Genesee County resident and one to an Orleans County resident.

GCASA Foundation supports the work of GCASA and other non-profit organizations in Genesee and Orleans Counties. Several organizations have received mini-grants to help sustain the crucial work they do in our community. Now, individuals pursuing a degree in health sciences or human services can apply for scholarship money that will help them pay for college.

The board of directors of both GCASA and GCASA Foundation are committed to providing quality services. Educated, skilled employees and board members are the necessary ingredients for effective service delivery.

GCASA Foundation Board Vice President Jim Morey stated, “Because GCASA exists to help people avoid or recover from addictions, GCASA Foundation believes in honoring area students who seek careers in which they too will help other people.”

GCASA Foundation has been pleased to honor some exceptional students in the past.

“The only joy greater than reading the personal essays written by all the bright, gifted young people who submit applications is seeing the looks on the winners' faces as they receive the scholarships for which they competed,” said Morey.

Individuals whose primary residence is in Orleans or Genesee County and who have been accepted at an accredited college in an eligible program such as social work, nursing, health science or human services are encouraged to apply. Scholarship criteria and applications are available in high school counseling offices throughout both counties and on-line by visiting www.gcasa.net.