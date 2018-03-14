GCASA to host public forum on opioid addiction and recovery

Press release:

Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse is hosting “Recovery 101: For Families and Loved Ones” on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The event will be held at City Church Generation Center at 15 Center Street, Batavia.

Doors will open at 5 PM with various agency display tables and refreshments.

The event will include a panel presentation from 6-7:30 PM featuring Dr. Matthew Fernaays, GCASA’s Medical Director; Riley, a person in recovery; and Sandy, the parent of a young person in recovery. There will be time for questions from the audience.

In addition, training for use of opioid overdose reversal medication (NARCAN®) will be offered from 7:30-8 PM to those interested.

Please plan on attending if you are concerned about a loved one’s opioid use or want to know more about the disease of addiction and how it affects families. Registration is not necessary, but greatly appreciated. Please RSVP by calling 585-815-1883 by Friday, March 16, 2018.