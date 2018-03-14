Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 14, 2018 - 3:42pm

GCASA to host public forum on opioid addiction and recovery

posted by Mike Pettinella in GCASA, opioid addiction.

Press release:

Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse is hosting “Recovery 101:  For Families and Loved Ones” on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.  The event will be held at City Church Generation Center at 15 Center Street, Batavia. 

Doors will open at 5 PM with various agency display tables and refreshments.

The event will include a panel presentation from 6-7:30 PM featuring Dr. Matthew Fernaays, GCASA’s Medical Director; Riley, a person in recovery; and Sandy, the parent of a young person in recovery.  There will be time for questions from the audience.

In addition, training for use of opioid overdose reversal medication (NARCAN®) will be offered from 7:30-8 PM to those interested.

Please plan on attending if you are concerned about a loved one’s opioid use or want to know more about the disease of addiction and how it affects families.  Registration is not necessary, but greatly appreciated.  Please RSVP by calling 585-815-1883 by Friday, March 16, 2018.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button