March 14, 2017 - 4:25pm

Hackett hits first 300 at Legion Lanes; perfection for Bardol, Sease

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Mike Hackett of Pavilion notched his first USBC-certified 300 game last Tuesday night (March 7) at Legion Lanes in Le Roy to highlight league play last week.

Other perfect games were recorded by Chris Bardol of Rochester at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia and Rob Sease of Brockport at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

For a list of high scores from leagues throughout the Genesee Region, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

