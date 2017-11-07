High Rollers: Foss 300, Wolff 298, Nickerson 297, Larsen 732

Area league bowling scores for the week of Oct. 30 are posted on the Pin Points page (see tab at the top of the home page) -- and there were some big ones, led by a 300 game and 762 series by Curtis Foss of Medina in the Friday Mixers League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

Other "high rollers" were Gregg Wolff of Batavia, 298--729 in the County Line Stone League at Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield; Jason Nickerson, 297--738 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl, and Michele Larson, 267 game and 732 series in the Synergistic Online Solutions Monday Night Football League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

Watch for Mike Pettinella's Pin Points bowling column, which will be published this Thursday.