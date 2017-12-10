Jarkiewicz's pops 804 series in Bergen but USBC 'pre-bowl' rule denies recognition

Byron's Frank Jarkiewicz rolled a 277 game and 804 series while "pre-bowling" for his Thursday Owls league at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen this week, but unfortunately it doesn't earn recognitiion from the United States Bowling Congress due to a special rule concerning pre-bowled honor scores.

According to USBC rule111e/7, high scores will not be recognized by USBC when:

1. An individual or team bowls unopposed.

2. Games are bowled unopposed before or after a league session.

3. League has uneven number of teams and the team without an opponent does not bowl

with the league.

4. Two teams from the same league that are not scheduled against each other bowl together.

5. Two teams from different leagues bowl together.

It seems as though provisions 1 and 2 come into play in this case.

Still, the league has the option of recognizing the score on its season-ending high scores leaderboard.

At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Curtis Foss of Medina led a high-scoring night in the Sneezy's Monday Night league with 289--790 -- one of four 700 series that evening.

To see the list of high rollers for the week of Dec. 4, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.