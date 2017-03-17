JC Penney store in Batavia's City Centre Mall to stay open

The JC Penney store in Batavia apparently has been spared from the ax that will come down on 138 of the company's stores across the United States.

The major retailer today announced that it will close three stores in New York State -- Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza Dunkirk NY; Westfield Sunrise Massapequa NY; Palisades Center West Nyack NY -- probably in the second quarter of the year which ends in July for JC Penney, but will continue to operate the store located in the City Centre Mall.

With its remaining 876 stores, Penney will still have at least one location in 49 states and Puerto Rico. It has no stores in Hawaii. Penney's original store in Kemmerer, WY at 722 JCPenney Drive isn't on the list and will remain open.

The states with the biggest number of closings were Texas (9), Minnesota (8), Michigan (7), Illinois (7), Pennsylvania (6), North Carolina (5) and Wisconsin (4). Three stores are closing in Louisiana and four in Oklahoma.