John Kennedy School in statewide spotlight for clearing economic hurdles

John Kennedy Intermediate School is beating the odds when it comes to educating "economically disadvantaged" students.

That was the word from Molly Corey, executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Batavia City School District at the district's board of education meeting Tuesday night at Batavia High School.

Corey reported on a "Beating the Odds" conference last Thursday at SUNY New Paltz that she and JK Principal Paul Kesler attended.

Moreover, Kesler was the speaker in one of the breakout sessions at the conference, which was coordinated by researcher Manya C. Bouteneff, EdD.

Bouteneff is the director of Better Outcomes, LLC, an organization devoted to creating high-performing environments so that students in traditionally under-performing demographic groups can succeed.

"John Kennedy (School) was selected as a result of (Bouteneff's) research, and placing in the top 10 of her findings," Corey said.

Criteria used to by Bouteneff to identify high-achieving schools outside of New York City and not charter school include the following:

-- 40 percent or more poverty;

-- 25 percent or more of ED students scoring 3 or 4 on the 2016 NYS ELA;

-- 65 percent or more of ED students scoring 2, 3, or 4 on the 2016 NYS ELA;

-- 30 or more ED test-takers;

-- no admissions criteria other than residency;

-- no in-district school choice.

Of 177 schools, just 16 percent of those eligible met these criteria.

Kesler's presentation -- Clear and Loving Structures: How Our “What I Need” (WIN) System Builds School Culture and Ensures Every Student’s Needs Are Met -- focused on how John Kennedy utilized its PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports) team to help build its school culture and how JK students (grades 2-4) have benefited from having clear and loving structures.

He also shared the processes for training JK teachers to become leaders within the school.

In other developments, the board:

-- Approved the cross country team's trip to the Manhattan Invitational in New York City from Oct. 13-15. Coaches Bill McMullen and Rich Boyce reported that fundraising will take place in anticipation of keeping the per student cost to around $200 for a three-day weekend.

-- Established the Batavia City School District Foundation scholarship, a $250 gift to a graduating senior, commencing with the 2018 graduation ceremony. The foundation accepts tax-deductible donations throughout the year. For more information, send an email to [email protected].

-- Presented Andy Pedro with a "golden ticket" - free lifetime admission to any Batavia High School home sporting event -- for his nine years of service as a board member. Tuesday's meeting was the last one for Pedro, who served six years, took a year off, and returned for three more years.

Superintendent Christopher Dailey praised Pedro for his work on the Building & Grounds Committee, pointing out Pedro's "guidance, calm demeanor, common sense, and sense of humor."

-- Thanked Madison Moore, student ex-officio on the board for 2016-17, for going above and beyond expectations. Dailey said her "professionalism and knowledge" contributed greatly to the board's success.

Community, Teacher Award Recipients: The Batavia City School District presented certificates of appreciation to several community members and teachers at Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting. Starting with photo at top, Board President Patrick Burk recognizes Julie Tryon and Korinne Anderson as outstanding community members for their volunteer service, and the Batavia Middle School Parent-Teacher Group -- from left, Michelle Dillon, Lisa Shell, Jennifer Burke, Michelle Bromsted and Kathy Fulton. In bottom photo are Jackson Primary School teachers Elizabeth Mundell and Anne Marie Koukides. Photos by Mike Pettinella.