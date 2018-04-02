Johnson posts 300 game in The North Pole League at Mancuso Bowling Center

Batavia left-hander Mike Johnson, coming off his All-Events title in the Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament, rolled a 300 game in The North Pole League last Thursday at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Johnson finished with a 686 series, second to another Batavia lefty, Rich Wagner, who posted a 277 game and 755 series.

