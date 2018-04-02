Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 2, 2018 - 12:53pm

Johnson posts 300 game in The North Pole League at Mancuso Bowling Center

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports.

Batavia left-hander Mike Johnson, coming off his All-Events title in the Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament, rolled a 300 game in The North Pole League last Thursday at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Johnson finished with a 686 series, second to another Batavia lefty, Rich Wagner, who posted a 277 game and 755 series.

For more high rollers across the Genesee Region last week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button