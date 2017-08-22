League bowling meetings set for tonight in Batavia, Thursday in Mount Morris

Informational meetings for secretaries of leagues in the Genesee Region United States Bowling Congress association are scheduled for 6:30 tonight at T.F. Brown's in Batavia and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Morris Lanes.

Supply kits will be distributed at the meetings, which also will feature complimentary pizza, wings and refreshments courtesy of the GRUSBC. All Genesee Region USBC league secretaries or their representatives are required to attend one of the two meetings.

"These meetings are extremely important as they set the stage for a successful 2017-18 season," said GRUSBC President Tom Fluker. "Not only will we be handing out the league supplies, but we also will be sharing pertinent information about dues structure, the certification process, our extensive awards program and our association tournaments."

Fluker noted that two meetings are scheduled in different parts of the association in an effort to accommodate secretaries of leagues throughout the GLOW region. Supply kits for all leagues will be available at both sessions.

The Genesee Region USBC has jurisdiction over all USBC-certified leagues at 11 centers -- Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield, Legion Lanes in Le Roy, Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Medina Lanes, Bennington Lanes, Perry Bowling Center, Letchworth Pines, Mount Morris Lanes and Livingston Lanes in Geneseo.