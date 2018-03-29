Medina students excel during first year of Unified Bowling

Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament produces numerous high scores. Click on Pin Points at the top of the page for Mike Pettinella's latest column.

Unity is a good thing, especially when it brings together students with development disabilities with same-aged, non-disabled students for competition on the bowling lanes.

For the first time, Medina Central School took part in the North Division of the Unified Bowling League – a Section 6 program that took place throughout the month of February.

The Medina team squared off against four schools – Newfane, Clarence, Sweet Home and Akron – winning all four matches, before taking first place in a season-ending tournament at Brad Angelo Lanes in Lockport against those schools plus Starpoint and Niagara Falls.

Each team had eight bowlers – four special education and four regular bowlers – who took part in two-man Baker style (where bowlers alternate frames) matches.

“It was a positive experience for everyone involved, including the coach,” said Rob Dennis, director of transportation for Medina schools who served as the team’s director and coach.

Dennis said the team had five special education students along with many student partners. Team members were Ian Wagner, Jessica Granchelli, Lydia Bataglia, Ian Joseph, Elissa Blount, Morgan Allis, William Brazwell, Alex Allis, Morgan Crossett, Brandie Carson, Jackson Touhey, Enzo Gulliani, Joe and Tom Biacelli, Gracie Cogovan and Steven Secore.

“We couldn’t have been successful without the support of Eric Greenlief, Jim Foss and Tom Allis from the bowling center along with proprietors Gerry Allen, Dr. David Stahl and Chris Bacon,” Dennis said. “My team practiced well over 80 games in this short season, and the lanes supported all our students in this new program.”

Dennis, who is a certified coach through the United States Bowling Congress and coordinator of Medina’s youth bowling program (with his wife, Tina), also thanked Athletic Director Eric Valley, Superintendent Mark Kruzynski and the Medina School Board for their support.