March 16, 2017 - 9:13am

Pettinella: Batavia husband, wife enter ranks of 'royalty' with King & Queen win

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

A victory for the “little guy (and gal).”

This year’s T.F. Brown’s Restaurant King & Queen mixed doubles handicap tournament proved to be just that as Marshall and Megan Trykowski Faron chopped down a few “Goliaths” on their way to capturing the $500 first prize last Saturday at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

For more about their surprising triumph and other local bowling news, click here for the Pin Points column by Mike Pettinella.

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian.
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

