March 15, 2018 - 9:50am
Pettinella: Batavia-Oakfield couple takes K&Q title; it's time to enter GRUSBC Association Tournament
Batavia Jim Pursel and Oakfield's Robin Blaun are the Genesee Region's latest "royal" couple as they took first place in the annual King & Queen Mixed Doubles Tournament on Saturday at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.
