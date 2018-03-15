Online News. Community Views.

March 15, 2018 - 9:50am

Pettinella: Batavia-Oakfield couple takes K&Q title; it's time to enter GRUSBC Association Tournament

Batavia Jim Pursel and Oakfield's Robin Blaun are the Genesee Region's latest "royal" couple as they took first place in the annual King & Queen Mixed Doubles Tournament on Saturday at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

For more about this and to see who's bowling in the GRUSBC Association Tournament -- and how to enter -- click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

 

