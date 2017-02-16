Online News. Community Views.

February 16, 2017 - 7:17am

Pettinella: Batavia's 'house pro' rules the roost at Masters scratch singles tournament

Batavian Rich Wagner has proven to be tough to beat on the lanes -- especially at Mancuso Bowling Center in his hometown, where he added to his success last weekend by winning the Genesee Region USBC Masters Tournament.

For more about the event and to catch up on all the bowling news in our area, click here for the latest Pin Points column by Mike Pettinella.

