Pettinella: Bergen bowler Busmire catches fire after shaky first five frames

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again – with a different bowling ball -- until you do succeed!

Bergen's Harris Busmire can attest to that after shaking off a slow start in league action last week to finish with 30 strikes out of the last 31 deliveries at Rose Garden Bowl.

