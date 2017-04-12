Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 12, 2017 - 7:47am

Pettinella: Bergen bowler Busmire catches fire after shaky first five frames

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

dd8eabbf-873a-462b-ba31-fbfcb0ebb257.png

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again – with a different bowling ball -- until you do succeed!

Bergen's Harris Busmire can attest to that after shaking off a slow start in league action last week to finish with 30 strikes out of the last 31 deliveries at Rose Garden Bowl.

For more about Busmire's exploits and other local bowling news, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button