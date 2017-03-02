Online News. Community Views.

March 2, 2017 - 7:37am

Pettinella: Chris Bardol continues to 'knock ('em over) on wood'

posted by Mike Pettinella in news.

With multiple 300 games, 800 series and tournament victories, Chris Bardol, an “adopted” Batavian by way of Rochester and Brockport, is in the upper echelon of bowlers in our area.

But on wood lanes, like the ones he cut his bowling teeth on at Brockport Bowl, the 29-year-old right-hander stands at the very top.

To check out his latest exploits, click here for the Pin Points column by Mike Pettinella.

