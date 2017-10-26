Online News. Community Views.

October 26, 2017 - 7:50am

Pettinella: Dillon, DeVay Jr. find perfection; Syracuse suburb hosting world's best bowlers

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

A pair of Mikes – right-handers Mike Dillon of Albion and Mike DeVay Jr. of Batavia – found perfection for the first time on the bowling lanes last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the best bowlers in the world are in the Syracuse suburb of Liverpool over the next several days to compete in the U.S. Open -- a major tournament on the Professional Bowlers Association schedule.

To read about these developments and plenty of other bowling news, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

