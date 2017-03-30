March 30, 2017 - 8:27am
Pettinella: Local association tournament is an event for all skill levels
I can’t tell you how many times I have heard so-called “handicap” bowlers say they can’t compete against “those scratch bowlers” when it comes to participating in the annual local association tournament.
To check out the first week results of the Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament -- and see how well several lower average bowlers fared -- click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.
Recent comments