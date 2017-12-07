Pettinella: Medina-area team upends Batavia-area squad in Marth Cup

The 24th edition of the Karl Marth Cup challenge match took place over the weekend at Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield and, as has been the case in recent history, the BBA North team comprised of Medina-area bowlers rolled to victory over the BBA South team made up of Batavia-area keglers.

Also, this Saturday marks the first of four Beat the Champ TV shows originating from Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

