December 7, 2017 - 8:44am

Pettinella: Medina-area team upends Batavia-area squad in Marth Cup

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

The 24th edition of the Karl Marth Cup challenge match took place over the weekend at Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield and, as has been the case in recent history, the BBA North team comprised of Medina-area bowlers rolled to victory over the BBA South team made up of Batavia-area keglers.

Also, this Saturday marks the first of four Beat the Champ TV shows originating from Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

For more about these developments and other area bowling news, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian.
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

