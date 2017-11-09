Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

VOTE for Andrew's Invention

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 9, 2017 - 6:17am

Pettinella: PBA Tour blasts off with World Series of Bowling; 'Beat the Champ' qualifying this weekend

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

dd8eabbf-873a-462b-ba31-fbfcb0ebb257.png

Nearly 200 of the best bowlers in the world are in Reno, Nev., over the next 10 days competing in the World Series of Bowling, a seven-tournament showcase that wil produce that many televised finals on ESPN.

Locally, Mancuso Bowling Center is hosting qualifiers for the "Beat the Champ" TV show this weekend.

For more on these events and other bowling news from the Genesee Region, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button