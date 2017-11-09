Pettinella: PBA Tour blasts off with World Series of Bowling; 'Beat the Champ' qualifying this weekend

Nearly 200 of the best bowlers in the world are in Reno, Nev., over the next 10 days competing in the World Series of Bowling, a seven-tournament showcase that wil produce that many televised finals on ESPN.

Locally, Mancuso Bowling Center is hosting qualifiers for the "Beat the Champ" TV show this weekend.

For more on these events and other bowling news from the Genesee Region, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.