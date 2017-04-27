Online News. Community Views.

April 27, 2017 - 8:57am

Pettinella: Twenty-two area teams competing in NYS championship tournaments

The New York State USBC championship tournaments are taking place in Tonawanda (Women) and Endicott (Open), and 22 teams from the Genesee Region -- 19 at the Women's tournament and three at the Open tournament -- are among the participants.

To see who is hitting the road over the next several weeks, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page for Mike Pettinella's final bowling column of the 2016-17 season.

