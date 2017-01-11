Online News. Community Views.

January 11, 2017 - 5:30pm

Public meeting scheduled for Smart Growth Plan review

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, Genesee County Planning Department, smart growth plan.

Press release:

The Genesee County Department of Planning will present and gather comments on the latest draft revisions to the Smart Growth Plan as part of its 2016 triennial review.

The meeting will take place ar 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the Oakfield Community and Government Center, 3219 Drake Street Rd, Oakfield

The meeting will focus on the modifications being recommended to the County Legislature by the Planning Department, County Planning Board, County Agricultural & Farmland Protection Board, and County Water Resources Agency for the Development Area Boundaries in the Towns of Alabama and Oakfield.

For individuals with disabilities, requests for reasonable accommodations should be made with at least five days notice.  Call the Genesee County Planning Department at (585) 815-7901 or email at [email protected].

