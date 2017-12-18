Randy Hanks pops first 300 at his center - Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion

Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion has produced a bunch of perfect games and 800 series over the past few seasons, thanks to a commitment to reinvest into the lanes by proprietor Randy Hanks.

On Dec. 11, Hanks joined in on the fun by posting a 300 game in the Sneezy's Monday Night League en route to a 753 series, which was second to Curtis Foss; 760 for the night.

Hanks, a 51-year-old right-hander, used a Roto-Grip Uproar for games of 211-242-300. He now has three USBC-certified 300 games -- two at Bowl-A-Roll Lanes in Rochester and one at Oak Orchard Bowl, a center he has owned since 2006.

At Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield, righty Steve O'Dell stayed hot with a 300 game to cap a 778 effort in the County Line Stone League.

O'Dell, who had his eighth perfect game and 816 series in November, recorded 212-266-300, rolling the final 22 strikes with an IQ Tour Pro ball. He also had a 299 game recently in a league at Clarence Bowling Academy.

