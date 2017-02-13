Settlement agreement places downtown mall maintenance, operations into City of Batavia's hands
An agreement between the City of Batavia and the City Centre Mall Merchants Association -- outlined by an 11-point "settlement framework" that calls for the city to retain ownership of the downtown facility's concourse, pay 100 percent of capital improvements and take care of mall maintenance and operations -- will provide the impetus for private investment in one of the city's priority areas, said City Manager Jason Molino at Monday night's City Council meeting.
"The mall is a major part of our downtown, we can't ignore that," Molino said. "This is an opportunity to facilitate and lead cooperative and successful partnerships ... and lead new development and investment in our downtown."
"For long-term investment in the mall and the 17-acre area around it, this is the best-case scenario," Molino said. "We're looking at a project with at least a $5 million value."
The settlement comes after a decade of lawsuits by both sides over responsibility for the City Centre Mall. Per its terms, all previous agreements -- which have been clouded by four rounds of litigation since the late 1970s -- will be terminated and null and void.
Additionally, the city will:
-- Retain ownership of the concourse;
-- Complete roof, silos and skylight capital improvements (estimated at $650,000) no later than March 31, 2020;
-- Pay 100 percent of capital improvements, with future capital improvements paid by all property owners with revenue from a user fee (which would replace the current mall maintenance fee);
-- Perform mall maintenance and operations (coordinated by the Department of Public Works and Batavia Development Corp., respectively, with the latter focusing on marketing and redevelopment strategies);
-- Establish a user fee by local law based on square footage for property maintenance fee;
-- Continue to maintain budgeting and accounting;
-- Charge single parcel owners that own more than 11,500 square feet the set user fee at 11,500 square feet;
-- Set the user fee at $2 per square foot for years one, two and three; $2.04 per square foot for year four, and $2.06 per square foot for year five. After year five, the fee will be based on the projected budget.
-- Eliminate all parking restrictions in city parking lots, with the city to restripe in 2017;
-- Turn over the fund balance as of March 31, 2017 to the Merchants, with the Merchants returning any fund balance to the city on April 1, 2022.
Molino, who along with City Attorney George Van Nest presented the plan to Council, said terms of execution of the settlement will be presented to City Council and the full membership of the Mall Merchants Association for approval later this month (at the next Council meeting on Feb. 27).
The settlement agreement must be ratified and executed by City Council, the Mall Merchants Association, parcel owners and JC Penney, and in the event that any parcel owner or JC Penney refuses to sign the agreement with 10 days of approval, both parties shall support an application to the court by motion or Order to Show Cause to gain approval of the settlement or have the agreement ordered.
"All must sign off on past agreements and sign the new agreement," Molino said. "Until then, these cases (pending litigation) are still open."
Molino said both parties have been meeting over the past 18 months, with a mediator playing a significant role in forging this settlement agreement and putting an end to suits and counter-suits, claims and counter-claims over which party is responsible for maintaining the mall concourse and capital improvements, including the perennial leaky roof.
During negotiations, three other solutions were considered, Molino said. They were (1) having a private developer buy the mall; (2) having the Mall Merchants Association buy the mall concourse at fair market value, and (3) having the city lease the concourse to the merchants for fair market value.
All three were "taken off the table" as restrictions in the current agreements would render those options as not feasible from a financial standpoint, Molino said.
Pier Cipollone, president of the Batavia Development Corp. board of directors, said the settlement "opens up future discussions" by removing the prior agreement and its restrictions -- and "paves the way to bring developers in and gain ideas as to what they would want to do with the mall."
He said he would like to see retail, such as boutique stores, T-shirt shops ... anything where somebody could come in and buy something and walk out the door. What we have now is a mix of retail and medical, and the mall was never designed for the medical world. We need foot traffic downtown."
Great....the home owners and taxpayers of Batavia get to foot the bill for a new roof. Let us see what this does to the tax rate. They should have put this white elephant down years ago.
Well, you and many others said the City has to do something. They did. And your idea would require the City to take away private property by Eminent Domain and have to pay probably hundreds of thousand dollars, and be tied up in court even longer than we are now, when the owners refuse to go along with their property just being sized by the government.
Yes, the Mall is a white, pink, polka-dot elephant; choose your colour or pattern. The longer we are in court the more the Mall deteriorates for lack of necessary repairs.
We could lose in court, have to pay court cost and pay much more, and taxes go up even more.
I attended the meeting. The presentation explaining the history of prior Mall agreements going back the mall’s inception was quite informative. If both parties; the Mall Merchants and City agree to this good faith agreement, all previous outdated agreements from the 1970’s are dissolved, including the current lawsuit brought against the City by the Mall merchants, and pending counter summary judgments filed by the City. It appears to be a reasonable solution for a problem. City Council, the City Manager and the City Attorney have hopefully brought court litigation to a close.
Eliminate all parking restrictions in city lots?
Does this mean overnight parking will be allowed?
Jason, no. That was related to parking in the mall lot. Parking needs to be changed to allow a faster turn over for businesses and allow some to be closer to the building.
From Jason Molino this morning. "The agreements that currently exist require a specific number of parking spaces, 1,140. This is something that is being disputed in the litigation. The settlement agreement would eliminate this requirement. Overnight parking policy would not change."
Bummer
I worked in the mall in 1992 and I remember the buckets then...prayed no ceiling tile would fall on any one sitting in the concourse....now that the city will take it..seems like a great area for the police department....and perhaps rent to the county for space....we do pay county taxes already....I miss the downtown we once had....how sad that Batavia is sooo boring and quiet the only time its busy is during rush hour traffic....town of Batavia has it rignt...bringing business in....id like to see a big lots...a wegmans...but that's a dead horse right there....no one wants to do business with Batavia...why?
Mary, read the article real carefully The City will not own the Mall. Each property will still be privately owned.
So Batavia continues to grow its government. This will be an ongoing issue based on the same premise used to build the stupid thing in the first place. If we build it, they will come. LOL. Fortunately for me, I don't pay taxes to the city of Batavia, but if I did, I'd want to know how many new employees is the public works dept. going to hire to take over this additional property management? What other projects or issues will get ignored? Is there a cap on how much is going to get spent? How come the merchants can sign off on prior agreements to enter into this one, but couldn't for the other options? Who says the city has to sell the concourse at "fair market value" which can't be a whole lot at this point, just sell to the merchant's assoc. for a dollar or whatever, if they really can just sign off on old agreements? If this truly is the only financially feasible option, then how about a provision that the city will repair and maintain the concourse to the point that it's value is determined to be whatever covers the city's investment, then sell it to the association or a private entity? Now That would be reasonable. What happens when they are not able to attract new tenants? (which is the real root of the problem) Are they going to offer discounts to retailers to move in there? Won't that cause some further discontent with the current tenants? Good reasons why a government should not be a landlord or property manager. I realize there are probably no answers, and it's not my problem. Just an inquiring mind.
Dave, New York State law says you have to sell at fair market value. Then it goes on the tax rolls for all the property owners to pay
What is your suggestion for resolving this whole mall issue, once and for all? And where will the money come from?
