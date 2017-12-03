Stefani, Pursel post 300--763 in Bergen, Batavia area bowling league play

Batavians Rob Stefani and Jim Pursel recorded 300 games and 763 series in league play at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen and Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, respectively, to highlight area bowling action for the week of Nov. 27.

Stefani started with the first 20 strikes -- and games of 300 and 269 -- before finishing with 194 in the G&W Vending League on Nov. 28 at Rose Garden Bowl.

Pursel, substituting on the North Pole league at Mancuso's on Nov. 30, had games of 238 and 225 before finishing with 300.

At Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield, Aaron Chamberlain rolled a 290 game en route to a 722 in the County Line Stone league on Nov. 29.

Several other league members posted 700 series during the week. To see the list of high rollers, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.