December 19, 2017 - 8:28pm

Tompkins County legislators formally appoint Molino to administrator post

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, Jason Molino, Tompkins County Legislature.

The Tompkins County Legislature officially voted to hire 11-year Batavia City Manager Jason Molino as its new County Administrator tonight.

Molino confirmed the appointment as he returned from Ithaca with his family.

In a published report, Legislature Chair Mike Lane acknowledged Molino’s strong background in budgeting, labor relations, and management oversight, and was confident that county personnel "would work with him to keep them on a course for success."

Molino is expected to continue to serve as Batavia's manager until the end of January.

