Alexander Varsity rolls over Kendall 66-34

From start to finish Alexander dominated its match-up with Kendall, to claim a 66-34 victory.

Alexander had 4 players scoring in double figures, they scored 26 points in the first quarter and was up 40-20 at halftime.

Alexander only allowed 2 points scored against them in the 3rd quarter.

Zach Jasen had 9 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, Brian George 11 points, Chris McClinic 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, Matt Genaway 11 points, Erik Scharlau 8 points 8 rebounds 4 blocks and Dustin Schmieder had 11 points.

"I thought the guys played great tonight," said Coach Josh Bender. "We played with energy and intensity and played great team defense throughout the entire game. We shared the ball very well tonight totaling 20 assists. We got our offense going early and that allowed us to get on top and set our defense down the stretch."

For Kendall, Brandon Miller had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks. John Rath, 7 points, 7 rebounds.

More pictures from the game can be found on Francletography