Batavia Boys outdoor track team captures back to back sectional title

For the second year in a row the Batavia blue devils boys outdoor track team captured the Section V title at the host school Honeoye Falls Lima yesterday evening. Batavia finished with 110 points over second place rival U-Prep of who scored 88 points.

Highlights of their success include Junior Anthony Ray won both the Discus Throw event at 43.81 meters and Shot Put at 16.54 meters of which he set a new school record on this event. Senior Frederick Cunningham took 3rd place in both the triple jump and high jump. Senior Andrew Mruczek took first in the Long jump 6.64 meters. Boys relay teams placed third in both 4x100 and 4x400 and took second in the 4x8. Seniors Campbell Anderson finished 4th in both the 800 meter run and pole vault and Sam Bartz took fifth in the pole vault. Julio Vazquez took second in the 110 meter hurdles and 4th in the 400 meter hurdles. Eric Davis took 3rd in both the 400 meter hurdles and 100 meter dash. Andrew Mruczek took second in the 200 meter dash.

Last year sectional winners Batavia Girls team finished last evening in third place overall with 63 points. Kiaya Franklin finished second place in the 100 and 400 meter dash and first in the 200 meter dash. Claire Zickl finshed fourth in the 800 meter run. Batavia girls took first in the 4x400 meter relay. Sophomore Lizzie Cohen placed first in the pole vault. Senior Tanner Kolb finished third in the discus. Edmarie Calderon-Torres finished fifth in the pentathlon.

This marks Batavia track and field with their 29th Sectional Championship in program history.