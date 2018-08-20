Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club Inc Annual Basket Raffle & Live Auction

Press Release:

The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club Inc (BBPW) is a 501c3 organization that has been an active part of the community now for 97 years. The group works together to help improve the lives of others. Throughout the year they raise money through various activities to provide scholarships for local high school seniors, Genesee Valley Educational Partnership (GVEP) students and adult GCC students as well as provide Service Award donations to several local charitable organizations.

This June 2018 Scholarship Award winners were: Ethan Hutchins (Notre Dame), Kelsey Kasmarek (Batavia), Abigail Klos (Oakfield-Alabama), Grace Krizen (Pembroke), Madison LaGrou (Oakfield-Alabama), Gordon Montgomery II (Batavia) and Erik Sharlau (Alexander), Alexis Breton (GVEP), Jessica Hicks (GVEP) and Sabrina Walton (GCC). The high school Students each received a $750 check to support their educational and career goals. The Genesee Community College (GCC) adult student received a $500 scholarship award and the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership (GVEP) students each received a $250 scholarship award.

Additionally, BBPW club members awarded four Service Awards to be distributed this year. This year five $300 awards were given to Genesee Cancer Assistance, Crossroads House, Operation Injured Soldiers, Bethany Volunteer Fire Department and Project Stork.

Please support our next fundraising efforts by joining us for our October 13, 2018, Basket & Live Auction and Dinner being held at the Ascension Parish Hall on Sumner Street in Batavia. Doors open at 5pm and Dinner will be served at 6pm. Basket drawings and live auction to follow. Tickets are on sale now for $25 each and include appetizer, dinner, dessert and a sheet of basket raffle tickets.

This is sure to be a FUN event! Theme: An Evening in the Magical Kingdom. This is not a formal event. We encourage you to come ready for some fun and help us help our youth and service organizations in Genesee County. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. This event is for both men and women.

To purchase tickets or if you cannot attend and would like to donate a basket, gift card, monetary donation or other item(s) to the auction, please contact Michelle at 585-297-0779 or send an email to [email protected].