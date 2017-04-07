Batavia Business and Professional Women's Club seeks Scholarship and Service Award applicants

Press Release:

The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club is announcing their annual scholarship and Community Service Awards and calling for applications.

Scholarships are open to all Genesee County High School Seniors (male or female). The students

need to have maintained an 85% average, need to complete the one-page application and attach a

letter of recommendation from a school staff member. The students will also need to submit a

personal essay discussing their achievements and future goals as well as an essay from a parent. The

application can be found and printed at the Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Website

bataviabpw.wordpress.com under the Giving tab.

All schools in Genesee County have been emailed packages on this program on February 2017, which

included the eligibility requirements, guidelines and applications. Parents and students are advised to

seek out their school’s guidance counselor/department to receive the needed information and

application.

The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club has established a scholarship for a returning

student from Genesee Community college as well. The recipient is chosen by a college representative

and the award is applied to their account in the fall.

Recognition is also given to two outstanding students from Genesee Valley Educational Partnership in

a form of cash awards for their outstanding scholarship performance.

The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club has given scholarships since 1961. The number

and amount of scholarships given is dependent on the club’s annual fundraiser.

The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club will also offer monetary awards for Service

Groups in June 2017. Letters for this should be sent in After February 2017. Deadline for both the Scholarship Applications and the Service Awards Letters are to be postmarked by Friday April 21, 2017.

Please share with your local Service Groups that they need to send a short letter requesting to be

considered for our service award on service group letter head to:

Batavia Business and Professional Womens’ Club

Service Award

PO Box 1778

Batavia, New York 14020

Any questions contact Peggy Johnson through email at [email protected] or 585-409-8769.