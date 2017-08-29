Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 29, 2017 - 1:07pm

Batavia High School Class of 1987 Reunion

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia High School, reunion, class of 1987, class reunion, BHS, batavia country club, news, Announcements, rise again, steve ognibene's blog.

bhs_class_of_87_30th_year_reunion.jpg

The Batavia High School Class of 1987 is having their 30th Class Reunion this Friday September 1st. at Batavia Country Club 7909 Batavia Byron Rd, Batavia, NY.  Also invited are BHS Alumni from 1985-1989 are welcome to attend.

The activities will begin at 6:00 p.m. with appetizers and a cash bar.  Costs is $10.00 per person of which could be payed in advance or at the door.  The classmates band Rise Again will perform LIVE music from 8-10 p.m.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and any donations will go to BHS 1986 classmate Michael Tenebruso who is battling cancer to help with medical costs.

To purchase tickets ahead and for more information: contact: Joe Fiannaca 585-202-4453 ([email protected]) and Stephanie Mogavero Chaote ([email protected])

Band info and facebook event go to:  https://www.facebook.com/riseagainrocks

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button