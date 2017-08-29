Batavia High School Class of 1987 Reunion

The Batavia High School Class of 1987 is having their 30th Class Reunion this Friday September 1st. at Batavia Country Club 7909 Batavia Byron Rd, Batavia, NY. Also invited are BHS Alumni from 1985-1989 are welcome to attend.

The activities will begin at 6:00 p.m. with appetizers and a cash bar. Costs is $10.00 per person of which could be payed in advance or at the door. The classmates band Rise Again will perform LIVE music from 8-10 p.m.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and any donations will go to BHS 1986 classmate Michael Tenebruso who is battling cancer to help with medical costs.

To purchase tickets ahead and for more information: contact: Joe Fiannaca 585-202-4453 ([email protected]) and Stephanie Mogavero Chaote ([email protected])