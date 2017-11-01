Batavia street photos Halloween 2017
Various photos taken around Batavia while trick-or-treaters enjoyed this cloudy but cool evening after a full day of rainy weather. Pictured above is Otis Street. Below, more photos from around the city.
Naramore Drive
Union Street
Bennett Heights
Ellicott Avenue
East Avenue
North Street
God Bless them, I can't remember a Halloween with these many children (especially the little ones) trick or treating, or such great costumes. I was almost out of candy at 6:30 PM, and went to Tops for more.After putting aside four Reece Cups for me, I estimate we had over three hundred children at our front door.
