November 1, 2017 - 9:34am

Batavia street photos Halloween 2017

posted by Steve Ognibene in Halloween, batavia, news.

Various photos taken around Batavia while trick-or-treaters enjoyed this cloudy but cool evening after a full day of rainy weather. Pictured above is Otis Street. Below, more photos from around the city.

Naramore Drive 

Union Street 

Bennett Heights

Ellicott Avenue

East Avenue

North Street

November 1, 2017 - 12:00pm
Rich Richmond
God Bless them, I can't remember a Halloween with these many children (especially the little ones) trick or treating, or such great costumes. I was almost out of candy at 6:30 PM, and went to Tops for more.After putting aside four Reece Cups for me, I estimate we had over three hundred children at our front door.

