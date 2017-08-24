Boy Scout seeking community volunteers for Saturday

Batavia Boy Scout Troop 6006 Joe Marchese is posing with one of 18 fire hydrants he plans to refurbish the outside of them this Saturday August 26th. He is looking for any community help willing to donate their time to help with his Eagle project.

This project will benefit the Town of Batavia on the following streets, Edgewood Drive, Woodland Drive, Valle Drive and Fairway Drive. Supplies suggested to bring if possible if you have on hand are wire brushes & paint brushes but not neccessary.

Please meet at 29 Edgewood drive, Batavia at 8:30am until 4pm this Saturday. For more information please contact Joe at 585-343-3784. Refreshments will be provided during the day and food afterwards.