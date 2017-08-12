August 12, 2017 - 8:51am
Car wash fundraiser today for BHS cross-country team
posted by Steve Ognibene in car wash, fundraiser, Batavia High School, sports, cross country trip, Event, steve ognibene's blog.
Some members of Batavia High School's cross-country team would like you to slide into their carwash today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Empire Tractor, 5072 E. Main Street Road, Batavia.
There is no set price per vehicle but donations will be accepted to help toward their annual New York City trip coming up this fall.
