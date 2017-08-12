August 12, 2017 - 8:51am
Car Wash fundraiser today
Some members of Batavia High School's Cross Country team would like you to slide into their carwash today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.at Empire Tractor 5072 E Main Street Rd, Batavia.
There is no set price per vehicle but donations will be accepted to help towards thier annual New York City trip coming up this fall.
