Color-A-Thon event coming June 16th register today

Press Release:

Batavia High School Baseball, Softball and Girls Tennis teams are sponsoring thier 1st annual color run 5K event at Batavia High School 260 State St. on Saturday June 16th.

Check in / Registration starts at 8:15am, race starts at 9:00am. This event is open to all ages. Cost is $30.00 which includes a t-shirt and color pack if registered by June 1st. After June 1st t-shirts are not guaranteed.

Registration is open now and can be found here: Http://shop.schoolathon.org/190146

After the event there will be a color blast party with music. Come out and support these athletes and help make this a great event.

For more information contact coordinator Nickie Fazio at 585-356-1690