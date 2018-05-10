Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 10, 2018 - 8:31am

Color-A-Thon event coming June 16th register today

posted by Steve Ognibene in color-a-thon, Batavia High School, Batavia HS, sports, news, press release, fundraiser, Event, steve ognibene's blog.

color-a-thon.jpg

Press Release:

Batavia High School Baseball, Softball and Girls Tennis teams are sponsoring thier 1st annual color run 5K event at Batavia High School 260 State St. on Saturday June 16th.  

Check in / Registration starts at 8:15am, race starts at 9:00am.  This event is open to all ages.  Cost is $30.00 which includes a t-shirt and color pack if registered by June 1st.  After June 1st t-shirts are not guaranteed.

Registration is open now and can be found here: Http://shop.schoolathon.org/190146

After the event there will be a color blast party with music.  Come out and support these athletes and help make this a great event.

For more information contact coordinator Nickie Fazio at 585-356-1690

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button