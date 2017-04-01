John Currier wins 5th Annual Mr. Batavia contest at BHS

A sold out crowd packed in Batavia High School last evening that presented the 5th annual Mr. Batavia Competition by its student government.

Call to the community fundraiser which is an extension of “take care of BHS” is the mission behind the annual event said Lisa Robinson student government advisor.

Twelve seniors participated in seven categories of which being group dance, talents, question & answer, swimsuit, intermission, lip sync and tux walk.

The Contestants were Jerry Reinhart, Dominic Brown, Campbell Andersen, Casey Radka, Cody Dioogardi, Sam Bartz, Quentin Branciforte, Ryan Bieniek, Casey Ausin, Joe Allegue, Freddie Cunningham and John Currier.

Lisa said they raised a new record of $4500. to local charities for the top three winners. Habitat for Humanity was John Curriers charity, 1st runner up was Ryan Bieniek (All babies Cherished ), 2nd runner up was Quentin Branciforte (Anna’s Wish Inc.)

The judges were Kaitlin Logsdon, co-creator of Mr. Batavia, past BHS student and senior at Ithaca college. Shawna Murphy, Batavia City Schools Board of Education member. Jim DeFreeze, Batavia City Police Officer and Matt Morasco Batavia City Fireman.

Tuxedos for the event were provided by Charles Men's Shop and Reed Eye Associations donated sunglasses to the twelve seniors.

