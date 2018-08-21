August 21, 2018 - 8:14am
Jr. Blue Devils basketball camp was a success
The Batavia Jr. Blue Devils held their annual basketball camp at John Kennedy Elementary School Aug. 13-18.
Over 40 kids in grades 3-8 participated in drills, contests, and games learning the basic fundamentals of the game.Camp concluded on the 17th and included kids from different towns. Kids were taught the game of basketball, with an emphasis on sportsmanship, safety and fair play.
